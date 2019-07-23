Crash involving pole shuts down road near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver of a car who slammed into a pole Tuesday morning near downtown Nashville reportedly told officers she was trying to avoid a person in the roadway when she crashed.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Hermitage Avenue near Stanley Street, which is just south of downtown.

Metro police said the driver of a jeep was traveling outbound on Hermitage Avenue, when she slammed the vehicle into a pole.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital, officers said.

Hermitage Avenue was closed in both directions around the scene and first responders estimated it would be shut down for at least a portion of the morning commute.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.