MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Maury County drivers asked to avoid area of Pulaski Hwy at Covey Hollow Rd due to a crash.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, a power pole and lines fell across the roadway.

Drivers should seek alternate routes through Culleoka or Campbelsville Pike.

