Crash closes portion of I-840 in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Interstate 840 was closed in both directions in Williamson County after a crash involving a tractor-trailer Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the Carter’s Creek Pike exit.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the multi-vehicle crash involved a passenger vehicle, a commercial vehicle and a construction vehicle.

The driver of the tractor-trailer crashed into the rear of a Ford Escape and an empty construction vehicle, pushing it into the guardrail, which likely stopped the vehicles from falling into a ravine, according to THP.

Two occupants of the Escape were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the tractor-trailer was injured.

The westbound lanes of the roadway are closed to traffic. It is not known when the roadway will reopen.

Eastbound lanes were closed for over an hour but have since reopened.

Traffic is being diverted at the Columbia Avenue exit.

No additional information was immediately released.