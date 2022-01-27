NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An overturned tractor-trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 24 in South Nashville Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Briley Parkway/Thompson Lane exit at mile marker 54 around 3 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash nor when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.

Inbound traffic to Nashville is impacted for at least three miles with three lanes blocked near the crash site. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.