Crash closes I-40 West in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving a semi truck closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Wilson County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 236, which is near the Hartman Drive exit.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the commercial vehicle hit a wall and fuel is reportedly leaking from the tank. No injuries were reported.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 236 and right back onto the roadway at the same exit.

The roadway is not expected to reopen until just before 10 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.