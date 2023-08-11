CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Interstate 40 in Cheatham County Friday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 186 around 7:45 a.m.

(Courtesy: Kingston Springs Volunteer Fire Department)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said at least one person was killed in the crash. The Kingston Springs Volunteer Fire Department reported multiple people are injured in the crash.

The eastbound lanes and one westbound lane is closed to traffic.

Motorists are advised to use Highway 100 or Highway 70 instead as the closure is expected to be in effect for awhile.