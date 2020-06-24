Crash closes I-24 East in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at mile marker 16 near the Robertson County line.

Motorists near the crash are being turned around in a gravel median to head back west.

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 41 as an alternate route.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The roadway is not expected to reopen to traffic until at least 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.