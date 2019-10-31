Breaking News
Crash closes I-24 at the I-40 merge heading into Nashville
1  of  4
Closings
Decatur County Schools Houston County Schools Humphreys County Schools Perry County Schools

Crash closes I-24 at the I-40 merge heading into Nashville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
24-40 crash

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A crash involving multiple semi-trucks closed Interstate 24 at the junction of Interstate 40 early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at mile marker 213, which is where I-24 and I-40 merge heading into downtown Nashville.

The westbound lanes of both I-24 and I-40 are closed at the site of the crash.

The roadway is expected to remain until 6 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar