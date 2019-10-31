Crash closes I-24 at the I-40 merge heading into Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A crash involving multiple semi-trucks closed Interstate 24 at the junction of Interstate 40 early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at mile marker 213, which is where I-24 and I-40 merge heading into downtown Nashville.

The westbound lanes of both I-24 and I-40 are closed at the site of the crash.

The roadway is expected to remain until 6 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.