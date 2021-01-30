Crash closes both sides of I-24 in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-24 in Rutherford County was shut down following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officials.

This was reported around 8:30 a.m. and both sides were shut down until about 9:15 a.m. near 73-mile marker.

THP says there are injuries being reported with this crash. Lifeflight did land on I-24 but has since left the scene. The preliminary report has not yet been released.