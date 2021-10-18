Crash causes power outage in White House

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several hundred Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) customers in White House were without power Sunday night due to a vehicle crash.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. along Highway 31 West, Smokey Barn News reported. No serious injuries were reported.



(SOURCE: Smokey Barn News)

CEMC crews worked to restore power within about 20 minutes.

Smokey Barn News reported the crash happened just before another collision near the White House Walmart involving a truck and a moped. No serious injuries were reported in that accident either.