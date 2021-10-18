Crash causes power outage in White House

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several hundred Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) customers in White House were without power Sunday night due to a vehicle crash.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. along Highway 31 West, Smokey Barn News reported. No serious injuries were reported.
CEMC crews worked to restore power within about 20 minutes.
Smokey Barn News reported the crash happened just before another collision near the White House Walmart involving a truck and a moped. No serious injuries were reported in that accident either.