Cracker Barrel set to add these alcoholic drinks to its menus

403848 08: A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store sign is visible atop one of its restaurant stores April 12, 2002 in Naperville, IL. The NAACP has joined the racial discrimination lawsuit against Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel restaurants. David Sanford, a lawyer representing other plaintiffs in the case, said the lawsuit was being amended to name the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as a plaintiff and co-counsel. The class-action lawsuit accuses the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., headquartered in Lebanon, TN, of segregating black customers in the smoking section and denying them service. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Want a little booze with your buttermilk biscuits? Spirits are coming soon to most Cracker Barrel locations across the country.

The Southern-style food chain is set to add alcohol to menus at hundreds of its restaurants following a test run in a few states earlier this year.

During a recent earnings call, CEO Sandra Cochran said the alcoholic offerings were “surprisingly popular” with its patrons. According to Motley Fool, Cochran announced the rollout would happen in 2021.

So what can you expect? Beer, wine and mimosas — the latter of which turned out to be a popular offering for breakfast and lunch diners during the test.

Cochran also said it’s possible the chain will work in seasonal drinks, according to the report.

Cracker Barrel operates roughly 660 company-owned locations across 45 states.