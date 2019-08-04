Cracker Barrel says original store can’t be saved

LEBANON, Tn (WKRN web staff) — Not long after the original Cracker Barrel building was saved from demolition and moved to Fiddlers Grove in Wilson County, the company announces a change in plans.

Instead of saving the entire building, Cracker Barrel says in a press release that it will integrate portions of the building into another project that will celebrate the company and its 50 year heritage in Lebanon, Tennessee. Cracker Barrel goes on to say that the project will likely involve the creation of a museum in the community, where visitors can experience its beginnings.

The company says the new plan happened when the company and Fiddlers Grove determined that recommissioning the building would cost too much and would ultimately be unsuccessful due to the building’s condition after years of exposure to the elements.

Cracker Barrel says it will oversee the project with the hopes of using repurposed items in a variety of ways, including employee recognition awards and at Cracker Barrel’s home office in Lebanon.

The announcement has many people posting their unhappiness about the decision to social media.