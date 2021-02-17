Cow rescued from frozen pond in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cow was rescued from a frozen pond in Hadin County Tuesday afternoon.

The Hardin County Fire Department reported the small cow was stuck in ice in the pond when firefighters arrived to help.

The department said after some pulling and help from a firefighter with a backhoe, the cow was safely rescued from the pond.

David Crane, a swift water rescue dive instructor with the Nashville Fire Department, told News 2 frozen ice is not always as thick as it would appear.

“You can go from having a really good time to having a bad time in an instant,” said Crane.

If you fall through the ice, Crane says you have mere minutes to self-rescue. The first thing you should do is remain calm, then get to edge of the ice.

“Hands on the ice to help stabilize yourself, the next thing you want to do if your able is pull yourself on the ice and kick at the same time, kick as hard as you can as you’re pulling as hard as you can to get up and out of the hole you created in that ice,” Crane said.

Once you’re up, Crane says don’t stand up but rather, lay flat and roll. Those who are able to stay calm, cool and collected through this type of event are usually able to survive a longer period of time.