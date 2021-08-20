Cow rescued from flood waters in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency crews in Coffee County were able to safely rescue a cow stuck in flood waters.

The Coffee County Rescue Squad responded Thursday to an animal rescue after a cow was found trapped in mud and high water.

The rescue squad worked alongside the North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department to free the cow and get her to safety.

“Bless her. She was one tired girl once she was safely on dry land,” the Coffee County Rescue Squad wrote on its Facebook page.

The Cannon County Rescue Squad also assisted with the rescue.