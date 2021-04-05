COVID in Tennessee: 523 cases, 7 deaths reported April 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, April 5.

Cases

The department reported 1,772 new cases, putting the state at 813,614 total cases, with 675,154 confirmed and 138,460 probable. There are currently 13,007 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Deaths

TDH confirmed seven additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,929 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 792,086 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 759 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 810 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,165 (15%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 324 (16%) available ICU beds in the state.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,285,670 tests with 6,468,648 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.2%. Monday’s update added 8,357 tests to the state’s total with 5.13% percent-positive cases.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows nearly 2.9 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee, and just over 23% of the state has received at least one dose.

Publix Pharmacy is opening appointments at 23 locations in Tennessee for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Eligible people can use the company’s online reservation system to schedule their vaccine appointment.

The Metro Public Health Department is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for anyone 16 years old and older, the department reported last week. Anyone under 18 would be required to have signed approval from their parent or guardian.