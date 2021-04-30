COVID in Tennessee: 958 cases, 9 deaths reported April 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Friday, April 30.

Cases

The department reported 958 new cases, putting the state at 847,430 total cases, with 700,049 confirmed and 147,381 probable. There are currently 12,500 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Deaths

TDH confirmed 9 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,197 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 822,733 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,044 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 819 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,556 (13%) available floor beds in the state, up 2% since the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 229 (11%) available ICU beds in the state, a 0% change since the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,658,583 tests with 6,811,153 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.1%. Friday’s update added 15,450 tests to the state’s total with 5.07% percent-positive cases.

Public Health Orders & Mask Mandates

Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders Tuesday morning and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatory functions.

Executive Order 80 also ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in the 89 counties directed by the state health department. It will go into effect Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

All capacity restrictions in Nashville put in place amid the pandemic will be lifted in mid-May with the city’s indoor mask mandate remaining in effect, according to Metro health officials.

The Metro Public Health Department made the announcement Tuesday morning and said the capacity limitations would officially be lifted as of 12:01 a.m. on May 14.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 4 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 34.8% of the state has received at least one dose with 25.5% of people fully vaccinated.

The Metro Public Health Department announced plans to resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Nashville after pausing distribution. The pause in Nashville lasted 11 days as the FDA and the CDC say the Johnson & Johnson/Jansen vaccine is once again a recommended option, for those seeking a vaccine.