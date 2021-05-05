COVID in Tennessee: 907 cases, 11 deaths reported May 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 5.

Cases

The department reported 907 new cases, putting the state at 850,885 total cases. There are currently 11,115 active COVID-19 cases in the state, which is the lowest number of active cases Tennessee has reported since June 2020.

Deaths

TDH confirmed 11 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,228 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 827,542 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,118 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 803 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,597 (14%) available floor beds in the state, down 13% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 264 (13%) available ICU beds in the state, down 4% from the previous day’s report.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 4.2 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 35.5% of the state has received at least one dose with 27.8% of people fully vaccinated.