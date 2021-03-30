COVID in Tennessee: 837 cases, 28 deaths reported March 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 30.

Cases

The department reported 837 new cases, putting the state at 810,529 total cases, with 673,094 confirmed and 137,435 probable. There are currently 12,957 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,061 additional cases per day (-8% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,171 (-3% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 28 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,894 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 785,678 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,411 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 816 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,020 (18%) available floor beds in the state, down 3% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 323 (16%) available ICU beds in the state, down 4% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,202,698 tests with 6,392,169 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Tuesday’s update added 8,945 tests to the state’s total with 6.63% percent-positive cases.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 2.5 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee, and just over 21% of the state has received at least one dose.

Publix Pharmacy is opening appointments at 23 locations in Tennessee for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning March 30, eligible people can use the company’s online reservation system to schedule their vaccine appointment.