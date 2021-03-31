COVID in Tennessee: 1,313 cases, 10 deaths reported March 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 31.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 811,842 as of March 31, 2021 including 11,904 deaths, 843 current hospitalizations and 786,959 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.47%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz89Pj0P. pic.twitter.com/gKwhMLGSId — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 31, 2021

Earlier in the day, the state reported 843 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,807 (16%) available floor beds in the state, down 11% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 292 (15%) available ICU beds in the state, down 10% from the previous day’s report.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 2.5 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee, and just over 21% of the state has received at least one dose.

Publix Pharmacy is opening appointments at 23 locations in Tennessee for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Eligible people can use the company’s online reservation system to schedule their vaccine appointment.

The Metro Public Health Department is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for anyone 16 years old and older, the department reported Wednesday. Anyone under 18 would be required to have signed approval from their parent or guardian.

Metro Health officials also reported a record-high 2,084 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at the downtown Nashville convention center Tuesday, the most given by the department in a single day.