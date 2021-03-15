COVID in Tennessee: 806 cases, 11 additional deaths reported March 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, March 15.
Earlier in the day, the state reported 653 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.
Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,156 (19%) available floor beds in the state.
ICU Bed Availability: There are 415 (20%) available ICU beds in the state.
Vaccine Tracker
From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.
Last week, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced plans to reduce capacity restrictions when vaccination rates reach 20% and 30% of Davidson County’s population. A release from the mayor’s office detailed updated guidelines based on when the county reached vaccination thresholds.
Cooper also announced the city is planning on holding an in-person Fourth of July celebration this year.
TDH COVID Reports
The Tennessee Department of Health announced on March 13 that it will only be releasing COVID-19 data for the state Monday through Friday. Data from Saturdays, Sundays, and state holidays will be available on the next business day’s COVID-19 data report.