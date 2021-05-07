COVID in Tennessee: 769 cases, 10 deaths reported May 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Friday, May 7.

Cases

The department reported 769 new cases, putting the state at 852,841 total cases. There are currently 11,085 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases in Tennessee since June 20, 2020 (11,084).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 10 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,255 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 829,501 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,002 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 770 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,553 (13%) available floor beds in the state, down 1% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 281 (14%) available ICU beds in the state, up 2% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,740,109 tests since the start of the pandemic. Friday’s update added 12,540 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 4.2 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 35.7% of the state has received at least one dose with 28.4% of people fully vaccinated.