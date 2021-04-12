COVID in Tennessee: 640 cases, 3 deaths reported April 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, April 12. There are currently 13,287 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
Earlier in the day, the state reported 802 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.
Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,896 (17%) available floor beds in the state.
ICU Bed Availability: There are 314 (16%) available ICU beds in the state.
Vaccine Tracker
TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 3.2 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 30.6% of the state has received at least one dose with 18.6% of people fully vaccinated.
Starting Monday, the COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road in Nashville will begin offering vaccinations.