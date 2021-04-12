COVID in Tennessee: 640 cases, 3 deaths reported April 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, April 12. There are currently 13,287 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 824,914 as of April 12, 2021 including 12,015 deaths, 802 current hospitalizations and 799,612 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.25%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/tWgXOTdFUJ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 12, 2021

Earlier in the day, the state reported 802 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,896 (17%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 314 (16%) available ICU beds in the state.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 3.2 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 30.6% of the state has received at least one dose with 18.6% of people fully vaccinated.

Starting Monday, the COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road in Nashville will begin offering vaccinations.