COVID in Tennessee: 640 cases, 3 deaths reported April 12

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 in Tennessee – Continuing Coverage (WKRN Graphics)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, April 12. There are currently 13,287 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier in the day, the state reported 802 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,896 (17%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 314 (16%) available ICU beds in the state.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 3.2 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 30.6% of the state has received at least one dose with 18.6% of people fully vaccinated.

Starting Monday, the COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road in Nashville will begin offering vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss