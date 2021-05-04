COVID in Tennessee: 542 cases, 12 deaths reported May 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 4.

Cases

The department reported 542 new cases, putting the state at 849,978 total cases. There are currently 11,337 active COVID-19 cases in the state, which is the lowest number of active cases Tennessee has reported since June 20, 2020 (11,084).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 12 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,217 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 826,424 are listed as inactive/recovered.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 776 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,832 (16%) available floor beds in the state, down 4% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 276 (14%) available ICU beds in the state, down 9% from the previous day’s report.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 4.1 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 35.2% of the state has received at least one dose with 26.6% of people fully vaccinated.