COVID in Tennessee: 530 cases, 6 deaths reported April 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, April 26.

Cases

The department reported 530 new cases, putting the state at 843,059 total cases, with 697,111 confirmed and 145,948 probable. There are currently 13,137 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Deaths

TDH confirmed six additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,152 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 817,770 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 799 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 785 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,877 (16%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 296 (15%) available ICU beds in the state.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,597,249 tests with 6,754,190 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.1%.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 3.9 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 34.3% of the state has received at least one dose with 24.3% of people fully vaccinated.

The Metro Public Health Department announced plans to resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Nashville after pausing distribution. The pause in Nashville lasted 11 days as the FDA and the CDC say the Johnson & Johnson/Jansen vaccine is once again a recommended option, for those seeking a vaccine.