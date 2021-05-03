COVID in Tennessee: 436 cases, 2 deaths reported May 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, May 3.

Cases

The department reported 436 new cases, putting the state at 849,436 total cases. There are currently 12,052 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Deaths

TDH confirmed two additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,204 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 825,180 are listed as inactive/recovered.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 805 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.