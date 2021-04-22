COVID in Tennessee: 2,008 cases, 19 deaths reported April 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 22. The COVID-19 cases and tests for April 22 reflect a data update received between monitoring databases, the department tweeted.

Cases

The department reported 2,008 new cases, putting the state at 839,841 total cases, with 694,715 confirmed and 145,126 probable. There are currently 13,920 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

This is the second day this week the department has reported a data backlog along with the daily COVID data.

Deaths

TDH confirmed 19 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,130 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 813,791 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,245 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 866 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,499 (13%) available floor beds in the state, down 8% since the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 251 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, up 11% since the previous day’s report

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,543,460 tests with 6,703,619 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.1%. Thursday’s update added 17,909 tests to the state’s total with 6.34% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 3.7 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 33.4% of the state has received at least one dose with 22.5% of people fully vaccinated.

The city of Nashville will close its mass vaccination site at Music City Center at the end of May, according to Metro health officials.

Dr. Gill Wright, the interim director of the Metro Public Health Department announced Thursday morning that “after much consideration and thought” the city made the decision to “close the clinic entirely at the end of the day on May 28th.”

“When we opened the clinic at Music City Center, we knew that at some point, we would move to the next phase and close that site,” he explained.