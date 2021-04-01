COVID in Tennessee: 1,772 cases, 11 deaths reported April 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 1.

Cases

The department reported 1,772 new cases, putting the state at 813,614 total cases, with 675,154 confirmed and 138,460 probable. There are currently 13,484 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,086 additional cases per day (+3% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,214 (+7% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 11 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,915 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 788,215 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,256 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 837 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,699 (15%) available floor beds in the state, down 6% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 284 (14%) available ICU beds in the state, down 3% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,239,995 tests with 6,426,381 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.2%. Thursday’s update added 20,370 tests to the state’s total with 6.06% percent-positive cases.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 2.7 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee, and just over 22% of the state has received at least one dose.

Publix Pharmacy is opening appointments at 23 locations in Tennessee for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Eligible people can use the company’s online reservation system to schedule their vaccine appointment.

The Metro Public Health Department is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for anyone 16 years old and older, the department reported Wednesday. Anyone under 18 would be required to have signed approval from their parent or guardian.

Metro Health officials also reported a record-high 2,084 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at the downtown Nashville convention center Tuesday, the most given by the department in a single day.