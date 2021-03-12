COVID in Tennessee: 1,543 cases, 16 deaths reported March 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Friday, March 12.

Cases

The department reported 1,543 new cases, putting the state at 789,652 total cases, with 658,801 confirmed and 130,851 probable. There are currently 12,572 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,251 additional cases per day (+1% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,224 (0% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 16 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,639 total deaths. Tennessee has reported 228 additional deaths so far this month. The state is averaging 19 deaths per day in March, down from the average of 63 in February and 88 in January.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 765,441 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,471 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 699 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,911 (17%) available floor beds in the state, down 2% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 300 (15%) available ICU beds in the state, up 1% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,963,586 tests with 6,173,934 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Friday’s update added 19,186 tests to the state’s total with 6.08% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

In a Facebook post this week, Governor Bill Lee invited spring breakers and summer road-trippers to The Volunteer State. “There’s a reason why Tennessee is home to the #1 tourist destination in the U.S.: We’re open for business! Look forward to welcoming spring break visitors and summer road-trippers to the Tennessee experience,” Lee posted.