COVID in Tennessee: 1,497 cases, 9 deaths reported April 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 7.

Cases

The department reported 1,497 new cases, putting the state at 819,505 total cases, with 679,207 confirmed and 140,298 probable. There are currently 12,813 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,095 additional cases per day (+2% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,072 (+1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed nine additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,976 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 794,716 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,128 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 849 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,643 (14%) available floor beds in the state, down 15% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 216 (11%) available ICU beds in the state, down 26% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,312,280 tests with 6,492,775 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.2%. Wednesday’s update added 17,977 tests to the state’s total with 5.82% percent-positive cases.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows nearly 3 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee, and 24% of the state has received at least one dose.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will support legislation to prohibit any government-mandated COVID-19 vaccine passports, he said Tuesday. In a statement, the governor said “I oppose vaccine passports” and added the vaccine “should be a personal health choice, not a government requirement.”

Starting Monday, April 12, the COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road will begin offering vaccinations. The site located at 2491 Murfreesboro Road, Nashville TN 37217 will be closed Friday, April 9 to be reconfigured into a vaccination location by Metro Nashville Public Health and Meharry Medical College.