COVID in Tennessee: 1,460 cases, 21 deaths reported April 8

COVID-19 in Tennessee – Continuing Coverage (WKRN Graphics)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 8.

There are currently 13,083 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier in the day, the state reported 890 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,578 (14%) available floor beds in the state, down 4% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 205 (10%) available ICU beds in the state, down 26% from the previous day’s report.

This is now four straight days the available floor and ICU beds have dropped from the previous day’s report.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows just over 3 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee, and 24% of the state has received at least one dose.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will support legislation to prohibit any government-mandated COVID-19 vaccine passports, he said Tuesday. In a statement, the governor said “I oppose vaccine passports” and added the vaccine “should be a personal health choice, not a government requirement.”

Starting Monday, April 12, the COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road will begin offering vaccinations. The site located at 2491 Murfreesboro Road, Nashville TN 37217 will be closed Friday, April 9 to be reconfigured into a vaccination location by Metro Nashville Public Health and Meharry Medical College.

