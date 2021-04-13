COVID in Tennessee: 1,457 cases, 7 deaths reported April 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 13.

Cases

The department reported 1,457 new cases, putting the state at 826,371 total cases, with 683,154 confirmed and 141,760 probable. There are currently 13,392 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,195 additional cases per day (+6% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,132 (+4% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed seven additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,022 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 800,957 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,345 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 822 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,665 (14%) available floor beds in the state, down 12% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 245 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, down 22% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,391,424 tests with 6,565,053 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.2%. Tuesday’s update added 12,045 tests to the state’s total with 9.45% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows nearly 3.3 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 30.7% of the state has received at least one dose with 18.7% of people fully vaccinated.

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Tennessee Department of Health released a statement saying the state will follow the federal recommendation and pause the use of the vaccine.

The Metro Public Health Department reported Tuesday morning those scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the drive-thru vaccination site at the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will receive the Pfizer vaccine instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.