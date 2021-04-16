COVID in Tennessee: 1,370 cases, 8 deaths reported April 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Friday, April 16.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 830,484 as of April 16, 2021 including 12,049 deaths, 820 current hospitalizations and 804,501 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.99%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/ogOlVkMykr — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 16, 2021

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 820 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,534 (13%) available floor beds in the state, down 8% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 244 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, up 4% from the previous day’s report.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 3.4 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 32% of the state has received at least one dose with 20.2% of people fully vaccinated.

CDC data reveals vaccine hesitancy is high in Tennessee as the state has one of the lowest rates of fully vaccinated adults in the country.

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. The Tennessee Department of Health released a statement saying the state will follow the federal recommendation and pause the use of the vaccine.

The Metro Public Health Department reported Tuesday morning those scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the drive-thru vaccination site at the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will receive the Pfizer vaccine instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Wednesday afternoon that restaurant and bar hours can be extended back to normal closing times, as well as capacity increased as Nashville reaches a new milestone in getting residents vaccinated.