COVID in Tennessee: 1,342 cases, 12 additional deaths reported March 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 16.

Cases

The department reported 1,342 new cases, putting the state at 794,137 total cases, with 661,487 confirmed and 132,650 probable. There are currently 12,476 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,271 additional cases per day (0% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is also 1,271 (+4% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 12 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,650 total deaths.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced on March 13 that it will only be releasing COVID-19 data for the state Monday through Friday. On Monday, the state reported 11,638 total deaths which was lower than the total reported in the state’s Friday, March 12 report. The department’s data shows a decrease of 12 deaths on Saturday and no additional deaths on Sunday.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 770,011 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,380 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 676 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,056 (18%) available floor beds in the state, down 5% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 355 (17%) available ICU beds in the state, down 14% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,005,827 tests with 6,211,690 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Tuesday’s update added 8,867 tests to the state’s total with 9.28% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

Last week, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced plans to reduce capacity restrictions when vaccination rates reach 20% and 30% of Davidson County’s population. A release from the mayor’s office detailed updated guidelines based on when the county reached vaccination thresholds.

Cooper also announced the city is planning on holding an in-person Fourth of July celebration this year.

COVID Variant

TDH reported on Tuesday that Tennessee has had 91 confirmed cases of the UK variant and one case of the South African variant B.1.351.