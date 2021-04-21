COVID in Tennessee: 1,270 cases, 15 deaths reported April 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 21.

Cases

The department reported 1,270 new cases, putting the state at 837,833 total cases, with 693,687 confirmed and 144,146 probable. There are currently 13,176 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Deaths

TDH confirmed 15 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,111 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 812,546 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,354 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 917 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,632 (14%) available floor beds in the state, down 4% since the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 226 (11%) available ICU beds in the state, down 3% since the previous day’s report

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,525,551 tests with 6,687,718 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.1%. Tuesday’s update added 16,525 tests to the state’s total with 6.87% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 3.6 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 33.1% of the state has received at least one dose with 21.9% of people fully vaccinated.

The Metro Public Health Department now offers the Pfizer vaccine to first 500 walk-ins without appointments each day at Music City Center.

Metro health leaders are working toward a goal of at least 50% of the Davidson County population receiving the initial dose by May 1. Currently, an estimated 35% of the population in Nashville has received at least one dose.