COVID in Tennessee: 1,208 cases, 12 deaths reported April 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Friday, April 23.

Cases

The department reported 1,208 new cases, putting the state at 841,049 total cases, with 695,645 confirmed and 145,404 probable. There are currently 13,917 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Deaths

TDH confirmed 12 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,142 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 814,990 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,199 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 848 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,437 (12%) available floor beds in the state, down 4% since the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 225 (11%) available ICU beds in the state, down 10% since the previous day’s report

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,564,222 tests with 6,723,173 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.1%. Friday’s update added 20,762 tests to the state’s total with 5.08% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 3.7 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 33.6% of the state has received at least one dose with 23% of people fully vaccinated.

The city of Nashville will close its mass vaccination site at Music City Center at the end of May, according to Metro health officials.

Dr. Gill Wright, the interim director of the Metro Public Health Department announced Thursday morning that “after much consideration and thought” the city made the decision to “close the clinic entirely at the end of the day on May 28th.”

“When we opened the clinic at Music City Center, we knew that at some point, we would move to the next phase and close that site,” he explained.