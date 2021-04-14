COVID in Tennessee: 1,208 cases, 10 deaths reported April 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 14.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 827,579 as of April 14, 2021 including 12,032 deaths, 812 current hospitalizations and 802,134 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.75%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/VKLzoGeSR5 pic.twitter.com/DPiyKJEPzN — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 14, 2021

The health department reported 1,208 new cases, bringing the state to 827,579 total cases.

TDH also confirmed 10 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 12,032 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 802,134 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,177 in the last 24 hours.

There are 812 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 7,408,434 tests. The latest update added 17,010 tests to the state’s total.

Hospitalizations

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,603 (14%) available floor beds in the state, down 4% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 238 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, down 3% from the previous day’s report.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 3.3 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 31.2% of the state has received at least one dose with 19.2% of people fully vaccinated.

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Tennessee Department of Health released a statement saying the state will follow the federal recommendation and pause the use of the vaccine.

The Metro Public Health Department reported Tuesday morning those scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the drive-thru vaccination site at the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will receive the Pfizer vaccine instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.