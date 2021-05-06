COVID in Tennessee: 1,187 cases, 17 deaths reported May 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 6.

Cases

The department reported 1,187 new cases, putting the state at 852,072 total cases. There are currently 11,328 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Deaths

TDH confirmed 17 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,245 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 828,499 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 957 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 803 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,575 (14%) available floor beds in the state, down 1% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 275 (14%) available ICU beds in the state, up 4% from the previous day’s report.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 4.2 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 35.7% of the state has received at least one dose with 28.4% of people fully vaccinated.