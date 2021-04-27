COVID in Tennessee: 1,187 cases, 11 deaths reported April 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 27.

Cases

The department reported 1,187 new cases, putting the state at 844,246 total cases, with 697,929 confirmed and 146,317 probable. There are currently 12,872 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Deaths

TDH confirmed 11 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,163 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 819,211 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,441 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 777 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,673 (15%) available floor beds in the state, down 11% since the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 264 (11%) available ICU beds in the state, down 11% since the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,608,821 tests with 6,764,575 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.1%. Tuesday’s update added 11,572 tests to the state’s total with 7.59% percent-positive cases.

Public Health Orders & Mask Mandates

Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders Tuesday morning and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatory functions.

Executive Order 80 also ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in the 89 counties directed by the state health department. It will go into effect Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

All capacity restrictions in Nashville put in place amid the pandemic will be lifted in mid-May with the city’s indoor mask mandate remaining in effect, according to Metro health officials.

The Metro Public Health Department made the announcement Tuesday morning and said the capacity limitations would officially be lifted as of 12:01 a.m. on May 14.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 3.9 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 34.4% of the state has received at least one dose with 24.7% of people fully vaccinated.

The Metro Public Health Department announced plans to resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Nashville after pausing distribution. The pause in Nashville lasted 11 days as the FDA and the CDC say the Johnson & Johnson/Jansen vaccine is once again a recommended option, for those seeking a vaccine.