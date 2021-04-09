COVID in Tennessee: 1,120 cases, 4 deaths reported April 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Friday, April 9.

Cases

The department reported 1,120 new cases, putting the state at 822,085 total cases, with 681,119 confirmed and 140,966 probable. There are currently 13,073 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,075 additional cases per day (+2% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,092 (+2% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed four additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,001 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 797,011 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,126 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 837 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,888 (16%) available floor beds in the state, up 20% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 216 (11%) available ICU beds in the state, up 5% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,346,127 tests with 6,524,042 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.2%. Friday’s update added 14,892 tests to the state’s total with 5.80% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 3.1 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 29.2% of the state has received at least one dose with 17.4% of people fully vaccinated.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will support legislation to prohibit any government-mandated COVID-19 vaccine passports, he said Tuesday. In a statement, the governor said “I oppose vaccine passports” and added the vaccine “should be a personal health choice, not a government requirement.”

Starting Monday, April 12, the COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road will begin offering vaccinations. The site located at 2491 Murfreesboro Road, Nashville TN 37217 will be closed Friday to be reconfigured into a vaccination location by Metro Nashville Public Health and Meharry Medical College.

Mask Mandates

The Metro Public Health Department has announced masks/face coverings are no longer required in outdoor settings. The update to the mask mandate says while masks are no longer required in outdoor settings, they are still required in indoor settings that previously required masks.

Also on Friday, Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt announced they will allow the executive order requiring face coverings in public spaces to expire. The mayor said all government buildings will continue to require masks for people entering to conduct business, and local businesses may have the same requirement as well.