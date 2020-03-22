COVID Help Nashville group assists those at high risk of contracting coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It seems, in times of need, Nashvillians are always willing to help.

As we saw it after the Tennessee tornado outbreak. It’s clear, in Music City, tough times bring out the best in people; that includes Sarah Townsend Smith, who started the group COVID Help Nashville to help those who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

You may have seen her posts on social media, asking for volunteers to grocery shop, pick up medications and run errands for those who are worried about being out and about, like the elderly and those who are immunocompromised.

After starting her efforts last week, Townsend Smith has attracted more than 150 volunteers throughout Davidson, Wilson and Williamson Counties.

“Of course, this is Nashville, so it was no surprise and I think we’re all feeling that energy from all the tornado relief efforts and everyone is kind of stuck they can’t get out and do something so they want to help and do something surrounding the virus,” Townsend Smith said. “I’m thrilled to see people come together and help those who are at high risk.” ​



If you’d like to help out, or you need help yourself, you can e-mail COVID Help Nashville at COVIDHelpNashville@gmail.com or call 615-447-8260.

Townsend Smith will connect you with a healthy, responsible volunteer to pick up your groceries or medications at the store and drop them off to you with no contact and the delivery is free. However, those utilizing the service are still responsible for payment of their groceries and other items.