COVID-19 vaccine offered to eligible recipients at Columbia State Community College, runs out in 2 hours

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The COVID-19 vaccine was offered to those who qualified on Saturday in Columbia, according to a Facebook post from the city’s mayor Chaz Molder.

Molder posted to his page stating the COVID-19 vaccine would be provided at the Waymon L. Hickman Building at Columbia State Community College.

Anyone 75 years or older, in addition to those in 1(a)(1) and 1(a)(2) status per the Tennessee Department of Health is now eligible.

The event was a first come first served basis. In an update around 11 a.m. Molder said the vaccines ran out in just a few hours.