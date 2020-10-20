COVID-19 spikes Maury County crime wave, Sheriff praises officers on the front-lines

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland, crime has been surging since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The sheriff told News 2 his department is doing an excellent job catching criminals, despite being stretched very thin.

Sheriff Rowland said a recent crime spree that saw his investigators tackle murders as well as a rash of burglaries, has reinforced his desire to ask county commissioners for $750,000 dollars. These funds would go toward getting additional dispatchers, administrative staff and 12 more deputies to go with the 70 already on the road.

The sheriff pointed to a recent crime wave that began on September 22. That’s when calls started pouring into the department from citizens who awoke to home and car burglaries on the north side of town.

Deputies quickly flood the zone and find a vehicle matching a car spotted at some of the burglaries.

Deputies arrested a man in the car who Rowland said is under the influence of a narcotic.

Authorities said 27-year-old Tyler Moss, was reportedly armed with a stolen fire arm when he is arrested.

According to the sheriff, his partner, 44-year-old William Dodson is found hiding in the home inside a closet. When confronted by deputies, the alleged thief said he was in the closet because he was cold.

Deputies found stolen merchandise in the home from more than a dozen home and car burglaries.

Sheriff Rowland said, “That’s a quick easy turn for thieves to go out and support a drug habit or whatever it might be.”

In the weeks since the first burglary, the sheriff’s department has returned many items, even traveling as far away as Indiana to recover property that had been sold over state lines.

While many items, mostly tools, have been returned to victims, the sheriff said his department is still holding more tools and a trailer that they have yet to identify.

The sheriff told News 2 he’s working with other county sheriff’s departments sharing information on the burglaries and those who perpetrate the crimes.

Rowland said, “My guys continued to do more with less and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

According to Bucky Rowland, since COVID-19, crime has spiked. He said to continue this war on crime, he’ll need more people and that will take more money from the county commissioners.

Rowland said, “Unfortunately this COVID-19 has affected us in so many ways. I’ve been asking for more personnel from street level to administration. And of course, from our county commission two years ago, I got zero. I felt going into this year, I was going to have a pretty good shot at that and then of course COVID-19, a pandemic strikes. But crime doesn’t give up, if anything it increases. It is Hard to come in and look my guys in the face and say you are doing a great job, but I need you to do more. we need help.”

Currently Maury County is operating with 70 deputies. The sheriff told me his department would do a lot better if they had 12 more.

If you feel you were victimized as part of this crime spree dating back to September 22, the detectives at the Maury County Sheriff’s Department would like to hear from you (931) 388-5151.