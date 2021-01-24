COVID-19 precautions impact Cheatham County School District bus route

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bus route of the Cheatham County School District will not run from Monday, Jan. 25 until Wednesday February 3, due to COVID-19 precautions.

In a post on the district Facebook page, officials say students who ride route 40 and attend East Cheatham Elementary School, Sycamore Middle School and Sycamore High School will be affected.

In addition, the following roads are affected:

Maplewood Road

Hickory Drive

Holly Drive

Dogwood Drive

Cagle Road

Aberdeen Woods

Families will need to arrange other means of transportation to get their kids to and from school on these days. Families can also decide to participate in virtual leaning during this time.