COVID-19 positivity rate above 20 percent in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The spread of COVID-19 throughout Tennessee is continuing at an alarming pace, and now one in five COVID-19 tests in the state of Tennessee are coming back positive. An area is designated as a virus “hot spot” if the positivity rate exceeds ten percent.

News 2 spoke with Dr. David Aronoff, Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at VUMC, to learn more about what these higher positivity rates are indicating. “What that means is that the burden of disease is going up in the state of Tennessee. And it’s been doing that since October. “

There is also a lag between contracting the virus and requiring hospitalization. “Cases that were contracted at New Years may not end up in the hospital until the second or third week in January and could be filling hospital beds into February. So, I think we really need to brace ourselves for a very, very busy January.”

Doctors and medical professionals are hoping for a reduction in hospitalizations by the end of February as vaccines are administered, and there are fewer mass gathering opportunities like Christmas and New Years’.