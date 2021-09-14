COVID-19 patients filling up Putnam County hospitals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) continues to fill up with COVID-19 cases.

According to Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton, the hospital saw a record number of COVID patients following Labor Day weekend. On Tuesday the Tennessee Department of Health website said about 440 people were hospitalized across Putnam County.

A press release from Shelton said last week there were 129 people in the CRMC ICU and roughly 80% of them were unvaccinated.

On Tuesday night the Tennessee Department of Health reported that just over 43% of Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated. About 51% have had at least one shot. In Putnam County, TDH says only about 40% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Cookeville Regional tells News 2 that as their beds fill up, it’s their priority to ensure safe and effective treatment of all patients.

A statement from CRMC spokesman, Ricky Shelton, said in part:

“We will continue providing FDA approved monoclonal antibody therapies, and we urge all members of the community to wear a mask and become fully vaccinated for the health and safety of the entire Upper Cumberland region.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss