COVID-19 patients filling up Putnam County hospitals

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) continues to fill up with COVID-19 cases.

According to Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton, the hospital saw a record number of COVID patients following Labor Day weekend. On Tuesday the Tennessee Department of Health website said about 440 people were hospitalized across Putnam County.

A press release from Shelton said last week there were 129 people in the CRMC ICU and roughly 80% of them were unvaccinated.

On Tuesday night the Tennessee Department of Health reported that just over 43% of Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated. About 51% have had at least one shot. In Putnam County, TDH says only about 40% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Cookeville Regional tells News 2 that as their beds fill up, it’s their priority to ensure safe and effective treatment of all patients.

A statement from CRMC spokesman, Ricky Shelton, said in part: