COVID-19 leads to upward trend in substance abuse relapses, drug-related crimes

CHEATHAM Co., Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 has been taking more lives in more ways than you may think, according to substance abuse experts.

They said the pandemic has created fear, anxiety and isolation that can trigger drug and alcohol abuse relapse.

According to a nationwide survey of 1,313 adults in the last 2 months by The Kaiser Family Foundation, 12% of people surveyed reported an increased alcohol or drug abuse issue due to COVID-19.

Ashland City Police believe that may very well be what precipitated a burglary suspect to fall off the wagon and go on a crime spree in late August.

According to Ashland City Police, Troy Luttrell broke in twice at the Cheatham County School Bus Garage and Highway Department. He reportedly stole a work truck loaded up with expensive bus batteries, tires and other equipment.

“I lost my best friend,” Jamie Rusnak said during a facetime interview with Andy Cordan Tuesday morning. Rusnak and Troy Luttrell dated for 2 years and planned to get married. “He was just amazing. And he always pushed me to be better and do better and he worked hard.”

Rusnak said Luttrell had a lifetime crack addiction, but he had been clean and sober for almost 8 years. Then COVID-19 struck, and he fell off the wagon.

“Something set him off. Not being able to do anything. Things being shut down. Nothing was open. You couldn’t get help.” Rusnak added, “If he would’ve gotten help in the very beginning, this may not have happened.”

Rusnak said because of COVID-19 forced many places to shutdown some treatment centers were not accepting new clients. Rusnak said she saw signs of depression, and she tried to get him help.

Body cam of Luttrell’s arrest shows officers drawing their weapons and taking the 53-year-old into custody.

After his arrest, Luttrell told officers his life went off the rails because of crack.

Luttrell said, “I told you, crack’s why I am doing this. I don’t do heroin. I don’t do nothing else. I was clean 7 and a half years, man. I had a girl. I had credit built up. I trashed everything. It overrides your common sense. It goes against your better judgment.”

Deborah Hillin, President of Buffalo Valley Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center said, “Relapses occur because of fear, isolation, anxiety, depression. There are a lot of triggers. Now you have everyone quarantined. No outlet for all that energy and effort that needs to be put toward their recovery. And during COVID-19 support groups stopped. They did them virtually. Yes, they can do Zoom meetings and that is good, but it is not the same.”

Buffalo Valley Alcohol and Drug treatment centers have been open throughout COVID-19. They have people manning the phones 24/7. If you need to talk to someone call 800-447-2766.

