COVID-19 in Tennessee: 655 cases, 16 deaths reported May 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 11.

Cases

The department reported 655 new cases, putting the state at 854,918 total cases. There are currently 8,890 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases in Tennessee since June 7, 2020 (8,741).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 16 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,292 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 8333,736 are listed as inactive/recovered.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 684 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,801 (16%) available floor beds in the state, down 9% since the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 305 (15%) available ICU beds in the state, down 9% since the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,776,329 tests since the start of the pandemic. Tuesday’s update added 8,118 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 4.4 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 36.4% of the state has received at least one dose with 29.8% of people fully vaccinated.

The health department announced a change to Tennessee’s COVID-19 reports was implemented on Monday.

“TDH is shifting to a more reliable system-generated date: the date the COVID-19 case was added to our surveillance system. This will more accurately reflect when TDH was first notified of the case and will be consistent with standard data reporting practices for other reportable health conditions,” a release on TDH’s website states.