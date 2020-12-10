COVID-19 in Tennessee: 6,011 new cases, 69 deaths reported on Dec. 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, December 10.

The department reported 6,011 new cases, putting the state at 428,973 total cases, a 1.4% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 391,113 are confirmed and 37,840 are probable. There are currently 41,289 active cases.

Earlier today the state reported 2,558 current COVID hospitalizations, down from Wednesday’s record of 2,603 people.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 428,973 as of December 10, 2020 including 5,240 deaths, 2, 558 current hospitalizations and 382,444 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 18.57% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/jcrNKzcsVk — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 10, 2020

Thursday’s update was delayed by over an hour.

Since the early days of the pandemic, Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard has given insight into how well communities are social distancing through the use of cellphone GPS data.

The Scoreboard assigns grades for states, counties, and cities across the country, indicating how well that particular region maintains the recommended six feet of distance. Currently, the grade for Tennessee is an ‘F.’

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown issued an urgent plea to residents on Wednesday, asking them to continue efforts to mitigate COVID-19 as hospitals continue to experience high demand and staff shortages.

In the last of couple weeks, hospitals across the country started seeing the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started and they’re expecting it to get much worse with a surge from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rural Tennessee hospitals are facing the biggest struggle, many of them calling medical centers in other counties and even states to help with their patients.

A COVID-19 vaccination plan released by the Department of Health indicates Tennessee will receive 56,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid-December in the form of 58 trays each holding 975 doses. Those trays will be shipped to hospitals. One will be reserved in case of “spoilage” during transport.

A Northeast Tennessee lawmaker has proposed a bill to prohibit any agency, executive or government from forcing anyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine. House Bill 13 was proposed by State Representative Bud Hulsey (R) of Kingsport.

Cases for school students and staff across Tennessee more than doubled in the last week. Several districts across the state are struggling to keep schools staffed and are finding themselves hanging on, just trying to get kids to winter break. Districts say they will continue to monitor cases over the break and make any necessary changes come 2021.

A statement released by Lee’s office on Tuesday said the governor is considering holding a special session to discuss the education struggles amid the pandemic.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 846 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 52,479.

Over the last two weeks, the three COVID-19 community assessment centers in Nashville have tested more than 14,000 people. On Monday alone, the three sites tested 2,480 people for COVID-19. The Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 that is the largest volume the centers have seen since November 23, before the Thanksgiving holiday.