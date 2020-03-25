COVID-19 deputies save prison guard trapped in burning van

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn.(WKRN) – Four Hickman County deputies are being hailed heroes this evening after pulling a trapped man from a burning van.

One of the hero deputies says God was watching over the victim Monday, and he admits that it’s strangely ironic that because of the Corona Virus deputies who wouldn’t normally be on the road were able to help extricate the man.

Because of Covid 19, schools are shut down. Because schools are shut down, the SRO’s who normally work in the schools are all out on the roads.

One of those Hickman County deputies was an Isaiah Roberson, a 12-year veteran who normally serves as an SRO at East Intermediate School in Hickman County.

It all goes down Monday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 100.

That’s where a car and a Core Civic Prison van crash head-on.

The driver of the car was injured but alive.

2 of the passengers in the Van got out safely.

But a 3rd passenger, a prison guard was trapped inside the van that was on its side and burning when help began to arrive.

Deputy Roberson says it went out as a serious wreck with injuries when he began to respond.

“It was a priority call,” he says.

When Roberson arrived, one of 4 Hickman County Deputies who all arrive simultaneously, the van was filling with flames and smoke. Bodycam shows him and other officers banging on the glass trying to free the man trapped in the heavily fortified van.

Roberson says, “you don’t think you just act. It was a terrible situation we were giving it all we had. He was trapped in the vehicle and getting burnt actively. You don’t think you act to get that man out of the vehicle.”

Roberson and another deputy were on the road that afternoon because their normal role as SRO’s has been canceled due to the Corona Virus.

A 3rd deputy was also on the scene because of the Corona Virus. Officials say he was scheduled for a class, but that was canceled because of Covid 19. So he too was working the roads.

Bodycam shows Roberson and the other deputies getting the man out of the van and dragging him to safety.

As they do the van is filling with even more flames.

Roberson tells News 2 it was like the victim had a guardian angel looking out for him.

“I am a believer. God was with him that day.”

News 2 asks the 33-year-old lawman about precautions being used for Covid 19, including masks, gloves and social distancing.

The deputy says with a sly smile, “No. He was burning alive in the vehicle. There was no option but to get that man out.”

When questioned about the irony of being in the right place at the right time due to Corona Virus, Roberson said this, “It’s a blessing. it’s a blessing. He works in mysterious ways.”

Sgt. Mike Doddo also credits the irony of the Covid 19 virus putting more deputies in the right place at the right time.

He says first responders put other’s lives ahead of their own on a regular basis.

Doddo says, “You have that all over the country. You got first responders rushing toward death, looking death right in the eye. I don’t think Corona Virus even crossed their minds. They were thinking about saving a man’s life.”

The injured man survived with minor burns, a crushed pelvis, a broken leg, and internal injuries. The four deputies will get letters of commendation from the sheriff’s dept. for going above and beyond the call of duty.