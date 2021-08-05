COVID-19 cases rising at Davidson County Detention Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office jail.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office reported 66 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 and 481 were on restriction.

Numbers were up from last week when the sheriff’s office reported 27 positive cases and 127 on restriction.

The jail also asked individuals required to serve “weekend time” not to report. Those individuals were asked to call 615-862-8367 to reschedule.

Vaccines are offered to inmates on an ongoing basis.